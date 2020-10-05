90, of Hamilton, Ontario passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020. Born May 20,1930 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elsa Dome. Mary is survived by her four daughters, Patricia (Rick), Catherine (Ian), Marnie (Steve) and Geraldine (Alex). She will be deeply missed by her beloved six grandchildren, Laine, Wade, Brent, Eva, Amelia and Jared and two great-grandchildren, Elsie and Elliot. Mary's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care she received from the staff at Abington Court. Mary was a longtime resident and was considered 'one of their own'. Mary's requests for a private cremation and family remembrance have been honoured. Messages of condolence may be shared at markeydermody.com