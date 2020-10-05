1/1
Mary Madeline Fleischmann
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
90, of Hamilton, Ontario passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020. Born May 20,1930 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elsa Dome. Mary is survived by her four daughters, Patricia (Rick), Catherine (Ian), Marnie (Steve) and Geraldine (Alex). She will be deeply missed by her beloved six grandchildren, Laine, Wade, Brent, Eva, Amelia and Jared and two great-grandchildren, Elsie and Elliot. Mary's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care she received from the staff at Abington Court. Mary was a longtime resident and was considered 'one of their own'. Mary's requests for a private cremation and family remembrance have been honoured. Messages of condolence may be shared at markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved