It is with great sadness that we announce Mary Magdalene passed away quietly in her 91st year. Pre-deceased by her sisters Theresa and Margaret, she will be deeply missed by her children Dan (Kim) and Anthony (Pat). Loving grandmother to Dan, Meghann, Sean and Angela and her six great-grandchildren Hunter, Gia, Wyatt, Isla, Ronin and newborn baby Jack Adam, she will be dearly missed by her sisters Rose and Helen and all of her nieces, nephews and close friends. A devoted Catholic, visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home,796 Upper Gage Ave on Monday, March 9 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday March 10th at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020