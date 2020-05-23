Suddenly, on Sunday May 17, 2020, Mary Margaret Charters (nee Donoval) joined her parents Suzie and John, and son Darrell in Heaven. Loving wife of Russell Charters. Cherished mother of Darrell (Krystyna Theresa) Charters. Beloved grandmother of Krystyna Marie Charters. Loving sister of Annie Chiodo, John Donoval (deceased) (Patricia), Gerry Gasparik (Louie), Shirley Stevens. Sister-in-law to Chris MacLanders (Gord, deceased), Joan Simpson (Campbell, deceased), Frances Charters (deceased). Beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews, and god children. Mary will always be remembered for her welcoming heart and kind spirit. Thanks to Paul and Debbie MacLanders, George and Katrina Remen, and John MacFarlane for your love, friendship and support throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (Hamilton) or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of life to take place at a later date.



