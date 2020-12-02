1/1
Mary Margaret Crechiolo
It is with much sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved wife and mother on Monday November 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of James Crechiolo for 70 loving and wonderful years. Loving mother of Stephanie and Donald Whittaker, and Carl and Carolyn Crechiolo. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Whittaker, Michael Whittaker, Nicole Crechiolo, and Ryan Crechiolo. Dear sister of Grace Ciancone, and Nick and Gladye Rizzo. Predeceased by her brothers Charlie and Sam Rizzo. A special thanks to nurses Emma and Dani from Hamilton General Hospital along with very special thanks to family friends Ivey and Tanya for their kind loving help. Mary was the rock of the family: very loving, kind, caring and appreciative ways will be dearly missed and carried on by the family. We love you dearly and will miss you very much. Mary's family will hold a private Funeral Service at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
