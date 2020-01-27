|
|
It is with broken hearts and immense sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved "Mom" aka Ma. Our special Ma slipped away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a long life well lived. Predeceased by her beloved husband Garnet (2013), survived by her devoted children. Daughters Debi (Art) Wilson of Burlington, Dianne (Peter) Fuller of Toronto, son Gary (Donna) Leeming of Simcoe, grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Holly and Drew... "Nan we will miss you". Mary came from a large Hamilton family, daughter of Vincenzo and Rose Gaspari and outlived all her siblings; Louie, Linda, Mia, Laura, Enzie, Tony, and Johnny. The family truly appreciate all the care and love Mary received during her six plus years at the Lakeshore Retirement Residence, she was part of the family there, thank you all. Miranka was Ma's special friend, Missy is gone but not forgotten. Debi and Dianne will miss daily visits to the "hotel" for dusting, cleaning and doing Mas hair. Will always remember those new country tunes we played nonstop. Gary thanks for looking after the water and the visits with Lacey. Thanks to all the staff, doctors and nurses for the compassionate care received at Joseph Brant Hospital. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020