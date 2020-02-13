|
|
1918-2020 In her 102nd year passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital, February 11, 2020. Mary is survived by her daughter Lynn Skillen (Jim), Edmonton, Alberta and her son Ken and his wife Margo, Hamilton, Ontario. Survived by 4 grandchildren David and his wife Jenn, Matthew, Robert and Maggie and her husband Sean. She was Nana-Nana to Lauren, Ben and Frankie - her great-grandchildren. Aunt to nieces Patricia, Carol and Beverly, and nephews Donald and Robert. Thanks to all her friends at Rambynas and her special friends Janina Steponis and Ruby Brauen. Thank you to all her care-givers at St. Peters Hospital. Special thank you to Dr. Prangley and all the staff at Hamilton Family Health Team, Dundas for their compassionate care and friendship. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place in the near future. A Celebration of Life will be held March 7, 2020 at The Dundas Museum from 2 - 4 pm. All welcome
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020