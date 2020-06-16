On Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Mary, in her 92nd year, beloved husband of the late Bruce Duncan. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Johnson, Audrey Pomfret, Lillian DeGeer and Patricia Brearley. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held in the chapel of Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St. (at Drury Lane) Saturday June 20. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donation may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.