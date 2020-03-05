|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Gunter Lothringen. Loving mother of Damien (Elisa), Julian (Marianna) and Patrick (Natalie). Joyful grandmother of Ana-Sophia, Mila Rose, Thomas and Luke. Dear sister of Ann Bartrop, Thomas Fenoughty, Gillian Thomas, Shelagh Pidcock, Michael Fenoughty, Deidre Boulding, Nickolas Fenoughty, Patrick Fenoughty and Joseph Fenoughty. Requiescat in pace. Vigil Prayers will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church (287 Plains Road East, Burlington) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020