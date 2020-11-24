Mary Evangeline Murphy passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in her 85th year, with her daughters Heather and Sherri by her side. She is survived by her brother Samuel Wilson and her brother Darryl Randall, granddaughter Jennifer Johnson (Tony), grandson Jeff Hollick (Rachel), and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Steven, brother David Wilson, sister Margaret (Peggy) Fowler, and sister Ruth Mileski. Mary's generous spirit lives on in her children, in the countless lives she touched as an RNA, and in the innumerable dresses, gowns, and suits she created for people over the years. She left these notes as part of her final wishes: "A special thank-you to the Hollick families and siblings both East and West for their friendship through the many years we shared. God bless all of you. As I leave this earthly dwelling place my prayer for you is 'To live in the harmony of love.' God be with you - 'till we meet again." Cremation has taken place. Due to current COVID-19 regulations masks are mandatory and guests must RSVP by visiting www.dermodys.com
or by calling (905) 388-4141. A Memorial Service will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Hamilton. An option to attend the memorial service virtually will be available at www.dermodys.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you do something this week to make someone's life better. Donate to a local charity, food bank, or homeless shelter.