1/
Mary MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Evangeline Murphy passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in her 85th year, with her daughters Heather and Sherri by her side. She is survived by her brother Samuel Wilson and her brother Darryl Randall, granddaughter Jennifer Johnson (Tony), grandson Jeff Hollick (Rachel), and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Steven, brother David Wilson, sister Margaret (Peggy) Fowler, and sister Ruth Mileski. Mary's generous spirit lives on in her children, in the countless lives she touched as an RNA, and in the innumerable dresses, gowns, and suits she created for people over the years. She left these notes as part of her final wishes: "A special thank-you to the Hollick families and siblings both East and West for their friendship through the many years we shared. God bless all of you. As I leave this earthly dwelling place my prayer for you is 'To live in the harmony of love.' God be with you - 'till we meet again." Cremation has taken place. Due to current COVID-19 regulations masks are mandatory and guests must RSVP by visiting www.dermodys.com or by calling (905) 388-4141. A Memorial Service will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Hamilton. An option to attend the memorial service virtually will be available at www.dermodys.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you do something this week to make someone's life better. Donate to a local charity, food bank, or homeless shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved