Passed away peacefully at her home in Stoney Creek, on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Michael. Loved mother of Michael John. Will also be missed by her niece Gloria and her husband Ed. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Friday, February 14th from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Mountview Gardens. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
