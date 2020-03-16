|
Born Feb. 21, 1920, died unexpectedly March 11, 2020, less than 3 weeks after happily celebrating her 100th birthday with 2 parties. Predeceased by her cherished husband of 68 years Gord in 2010 and her beloved son Gord Jr. in 2017. Survived by daughter Marilyn, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Bonnie. Proud grandma of Darrell (Tara), Teri (Greg), Craig (Ashley), Laura (Mike) and Kevan (Acca). Great-grandma of Rory, Holden, Jesse and Eleanor. Survived by sister-in-law Grace Parker and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Bill, John, Jean, Kay and George. Mary met Gord while he was training at the Hamilton Army Trade School in 1942. She kept the home fires burning when he was overseas during the war until 1946. Mary was a wonderful athlete and played baseball, basketball, bowling and golf. She was a superb seamstress, artist and gardener. Always ready for a card game, she played and won her last euchre game the day before she died. Special thanks to Mary's niece Beverly and her husband Peter for their constant support over the past years. Thanks to the staff at Twin Oaks of Maryhill for their kindness and care of Mary for the past 2 years. A private family gathering will take place at a future date. Donations in Mary's name may be made to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020