Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her husband Jos. Cherished mother of Misty O'Brien (Keith), and Michael Scott (Ronda). Proud grandmother of Kyle, Meghan, Garrett, and Olivia. Pat will always be lovingly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Pat lived her life to the fullest, enjoying travelling, dancing, and helping others. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society
.