|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mary on February 27th at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Mike (Mirko). Loving mother of Steven (Felicia), Michael (Karin), and Suzanne Dorman (John). Dear grandmother of Samantha, Nicholas, and Katie. Mary was born in Croatia and grew up in Sudbury, Ontario. She worked there until her marriage to Mike Primorac at which time she moved to Hamilton. Here she dedicated her time to raising her children and creating a loving home for them to grow up. She continued her dedication to caring for her grandchildren. Her family looked forward to holiday and family gatherings in anticipation of her baking. She will be missed by all for she is truly a "lady". Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Monday, March 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020