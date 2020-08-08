1/1
Mary (Suller) Safranyos
It is with great sadness that we announce Mary's sudden passing on August 6, 2020 in her 90th year at Arbour Creek Care Centre. Mary is predeceased by her honey and loving husband Steve (2012) and by her parents Margaret and John Suller. Loving mother of Diane (Laszlo Galambos) and Stephen (Christina Walton). Beloved grandmother of Istvan (Krista), Peter (Tianna), Erzsebet (Chris), Paulina (Kyle) and Aron. Mary will also be missed by her cousins Marci and Kathy Seregelyes. Mary was born in Hungary and came to Canada at age 6 with her mother to join her father in Noranda, Québec. Mom was always proud of her Hungarian heritage and was also a proud Canadian. Mary was a talented seamstress at Nick Corrado Tailors and in her spare time enjoyed making beautiful intricately detailed Hungarian folk costumes. She was also a superb knitter, making countless marvelous sweaters, toques and scarves for her family, friends and charities. Mom enjoyed many crafts from paper tole, to ceramics, to trinkets for the Christmas tree. Her Dobos Torte was second to none and her butter tarts were the best! She was an avid golfer with many friends at Mount Hope G & CC and Glancaster Golf Club. Mary retired from Sears after many years and was a dedicated and valuable employee. The family want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the caring and kind staff at Arbour Creek Care Centre. The family will receive friends at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Monday August 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are mandatory. In lieu of Flowers, donations to the Children's Grief Foundation of Canada and/or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by Mary's family. www.dermodys.com Your memory lives in our hearts A szívünkben élsz


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
