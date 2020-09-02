It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of a dear sister and aunt, Mary Savage(nee Dobbin) age 89 years, at Emmanuel House Hospice on August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Savage(2003). Mary was predeceased by parents William and Anne Dobbin and siblings Elizabeth, Nancy, John, William, James and Michael. She is survived by sister Margaret Shields McEwen, nieces, Anna Marie Pettipas, and Rosalyn Tyleman who helped care for Mary. Also survived by brother-in-law Peter Morrison, sister-in-law Mary Savage(Scotland), and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family in Canada and Scotland. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (1919 King St. E., between Rosedale and Cochrane) on Friday September 4, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 232 Queenston Rd. on Friday September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA. www.dermodys.com