Mary Theresa DROBOT

Mary Theresa DROBOT Obituary
At St. Peter's Hospital on January 10, 2020, Mary passed away in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Henry for 56 years. Cherished mother of David and Linda. Survived by her sister Jean, brother John, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her sister Sarah. She will be remembered by many friends and neighbours. Mary had a kind heart and patient smile. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Incarnation Parish (corner of Barton & Nash Rd.) on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 8 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020
