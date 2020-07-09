February 3, 1924 - July 8, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary (Maria) at Shalom Village on July 7, 2020 in her 97th year. Together again with her beloved husband Béla, who predeceased her in 2014 after 64 years of marriage. Left to mourn are her daughters Annamaria (Doug Howells) and Edie (Andy Sobolewski), grandchildren Stephanie (Scott Shipton), Alex, and Samantha, and her great-grandchildren Maeve and Rhys Shipton. Respecting the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
