1/
Mary UJJ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 3, 1924 - July 8, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary (Maria) at Shalom Village on July 7, 2020 in her 97th year. Together again with her beloved husband Béla, who predeceased her in 2014 after 64 years of marriage. Left to mourn are her daughters Annamaria (Doug Howells) and Edie (Andy Sobolewski), grandchildren Stephanie (Scott Shipton), Alex, and Samantha, and her great-grandchildren Maeve and Rhys Shipton. Respecting the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved