Entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond (2002). Loving mother of Judy Kett, Russell (Louise), Richard (Cathy), Peggy and Maryann Hewson (Bob). Predeceased by her daughter Wendy Weir (2017). Dear grandmother to Carrie, Kim, Adam, Amy, Mike, Sarah, Jenna, Meghan, Wes, Brad and Casey. Violet is a great grandmother to eighteen and great-great grandmother to one. Also, predeceased by her siblings and in-laws. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and sadly missed by her many friends. Violet was a lifelong member of the Royal Canadian Legion and a dedicated member of the Auxiliary, Branch #154. She was a member and treasurer of the Winnifred Shaw and helped with the nursery. She is a past president of the United Church Women and was an elder at Grace United Church. Violet was also very involved with communion preparations and Sunday School at Grace United, as well as "Explorers" and the "Lunch Bunch". One cold January day, while walking to work a friend of her aunt stopped to offer her a ride. That young man was Raymond Tweedle. They started to date in July of 1949 and were married in Grace United Church and the children soon followed. Ray fondly referred to Violet as his "pick up babe". Once it is socially permissible, a celebration to commemorate Violet's life will take place. If so desired, donations in memory of Violet are welcomed to be made to the Grace United Church, Caledonia, and would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia. The day I had to leave you, When my life on earth was through, God picked me up and hugged me, And He said "I welcome you" I wish that I could tell you, Of all that God has planned. There's so much that we have to do, To help our mortal man. Then God gave a list of things He wished for me to do. And foremost on that list of mines, Is to watch and care for you. And one thing is for certain, Though my life on earth is o'er, I am closer to you now, Than I ever was before. There are rocky roads ahead of you, And Many hills to climb. But together we can do it, Taking one step at a time. I will always love you, From this land way above, I'll be in touch again soon. P.S. God Sends His Love





