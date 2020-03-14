|
|
The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, (Hamilton) are saddened to announce the death of Sister Mary Walter at University Hospital, London Ontario on March 11, 2020 in her 60th year as a Sister of St. Joseph. Sister was the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Anstett) Walter and was predeceased by her brother-in-law Gerry Voyer and her sister-in-law Heather Walter. She will be remembered with love and missed by her brothers and sisters, Jim (Darlene), Marlene Voyer, Ken, Jerry (Rosemary), Theresa Miller (Brian) and Betty Halk (Dan) and by her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as the members of her religious family, the Sisters of St. Joseph Sister Mary was a caring and creative teacher for 35 years. During that time, she taught in schools and served as a Principal in Hamilton, Burlington, Cape Croker, Brantford, Dawson Creek BC and Red Lake. After retiring she worked as a Pastoral Minister at St. Pius X Parish in Brantford and volunteered at St Vincent de Paul in Brantford. Sister Mary was very gifted in arts and craft and her caring nature kept her knitting needles at work as she organized Bazaars for a variety of charitable organizations. Until recently she continued to Knit for charities such as the Pic Mobert Reserve and Salvation Army. Sister Mary's deep faith and her desire to not be defined by physical limitations was a source of inspiration to those who knew her. The Sisters of St. Joseph will welcome family and friends at Holy Rosary Parish, Plains Road Burlington on Sunday, March 15 from 2:30 - 4:30 and from 6:30 - 8:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Parish, Burlington, on Monday, March 16 at 10:30 am followed by a reception in the parish hall with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, for the works of the Community would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020