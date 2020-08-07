1/1
Mary (Wallace) WIFFIN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Wiffin on July 23, 2020 at West Haldimand General Hospital palliative care unit in her 90th year. Mary was born on December 8, 1930 in Hamilton, Ont. While attending the Hamilton Technical Institute for high school she met Robert Wiffin. After a brief period apart while she trained to be a nurse and he was away at university they married and spent 65 years together. They went on to have four children Tom (Sharon) Lau-Wiffin, Karen (David Fox) Tucker, Glenn (Sylvia) Wiffin, Darlene (Bernie) Young. 7 grandchildren; Colin and Amber Tucker, Erik, Alayne and Ian Wiffin, Jennifer and Michelle Young and 1 great grandchild Cameron Tucker. She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will happen at a later date. If so desired donations to Operation Smile or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
