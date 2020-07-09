With broken hearts and many tears, we will miss our wife, mom, and oma for ever and ever. Mary Wildhagen (nee Cissen) passed peacefully at home with everyone around her on Monday, July 6, 2020 just shy of her 80th birthday. She grew up in the Netherlands with her loving mother and father Anna and Driek Cissen along with her brothers Gerrit (Netty) and Jan (Sjaan). When she moved to Canada, she was fortunate to meet Peter, whom she was married to for over 50 years, and build a life as a farmer/grower. She had three children, Jackie (deceased), Angela (Scott), and Vira (Adam), but the true blessings in her life were her four grandchildren; Drew, Chloe, Echo and Phoenix, and of course her grand dog Miley. She had minimal time to start her retirement plans, it was while travelling and becoming an oma when she was first diagnosed with cancer. She wasn't going to let this ruin her plans. She had the utmost strength, and fought and won her battle for years, 19 to be exact, and got to enjoy watching her grandchildren grow into beautiful people with hearts as big as hers. She loved her family in Holland and her time spent there with her nieces and nephews, often as surprise visits, and also enjoyed entertaining them here. She also enjoyed her time with Peter's family in Canada. Family was everything. We were all fortunate enough to be with her in the last few months, and her warm soul, helpful hardworking nature, and generous heart will be missed by everyone who truly loved her. May you rest in peace. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who supported Mary and her family during this time. Special thanks to Dr. Kris at Joseph Brant, Jackie Collelo at Nex Health Team, Dr. Rana, and the VON homecare staff, especially Aman, whose care was truly one of a kind. There will be a private family service due to covid. Please stop by Peter's for a porch visit to express your condolences. Donations in memory of Mary made to Joseph Brant Hospital or Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.