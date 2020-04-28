|
|
Passed away peacefully at St. Peters Residence at Chedoke on April 26th in her 98th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Minoru Dewey, loving mother to Jan Uchida of Toronto, Wayne Uchida, Karen Uchida and husband Albert Dixon of Hamilton and Brian Uchida of Port Credit. Loving grandmother to Jaclyn Uchida-Cook of Dublin Ireland and Jason Uchida-Cook of Toronto. And recent proud great-grandmother to one year old Jaxon. Predeceased by sisters Kimiko (Mas deceased), Fujiko (Shigeru deceased), brothers Shoichi, Eji (Kathy) and beloved sister to Tad (Kay), Nobuko (Kyoko), Chiyo (Cecil deceased) and Tami (Ken). Loving sister-in-law to the late Susumu Jumbo and Frances, George and Abbie, Tsutomu John and Mary Uchida. Loving Aunt to many nieces, nephews. and grand-nieces and nephews. A special thank-you to the caring team at St. Peter's at Chedoke and to the caring staff at Aberdeen Gardens Retirement Home where Rose happily resided from March 2018 to January 2020. Special thank-you to PSWS Elizabeth, Dorothy and Mary-Jean. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date due to Covid-19. Donations may be sent to the in Rose's name.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020