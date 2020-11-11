Peacefully, Mason Bruce Barnes, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in his 80th year, at the Willowgrove in Ancaster. Loving father of Kevin (Julie), Michael and Todd (Heather) and proud grandfather to Ben, Jake, Matthew, Sam, Luke and Kate. He loved his sons and grandkids dearly. Youngest brother of Myrna, Maxine and Merle. Favourite uncle to Anne (Rick) and their children Sheena and Tyler, Laurie (Don) and Randy (Barbara) and their children Stephanie and Brittany. Best friend of Dave Hunter. Mason is survived by a long list of friends and neighbours, whom he considered as family, and an even longer list of former students that he loved so dearly. Mason was born on the farm in Courtland, Ontario outside of Tillsonburg. He loved the farm, sharing countless stories of life harvesting tobacco with his father Bruce and his mom Maisie and his three older sisters. He learned to work early in life, with his first job at 9 years old driving the pickup truck from the fields to the kiln's, with the assistance of a stick to help him reach the gas peddle. He was an amazing student and athlete. He held the Triple Jump record at Tillsonburg High for over 25 years. Much to his father's chagrin, he left the farm to attend Western University in London on full scholarship to spread his wings and fly into his career of learning and teaching. Mason was a lifelong student. He taught French, Spanish and Latin at Ancaster High School for his entire career from 1963 to 1996. He was very proud to remind everyone that he never took a "sick day" during that career! Mason was captivated by language, culture and travel. He led annual "school trips" to places like Paris, the Algarve, Barcelona and the Canary Islands. Each trip inspired students to learn the language and the local culture. He was best friends with many of his teacher colleagues, frequently hosting dinners at our house with Donna, with whom he was married for over 30 years. After retiring from teaching, Mason spent long vacations in Costa Rica, living with the locals. He loved the jungle, the beach, the people and the language. He loved the outdoors in Costa Rica and in Canada. He introduced the family to cottaging through generous neighbours, which inspired the family to a life of hiking, swimming and enjoying the bonfire. Mason's sense of humour and humility will be his legacy. He laughed at most of life's events, and he had a keen way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the moment. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at the Willowgrove in Ancaster who lovingly cared for and supported him through the later stages of Alzheimer's disease. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mason's name to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.