Matt A. MERSTORF
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3 at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 90. He will be deeply missed by his wife Dorothy, his partner for 64 years, children Mark (Peggy), Bruce (Debbie) and Donna, grandchildren Amber, Mandie, Michael, Ashley, Kyle, Tanner and Connor, and great-grandchildren Maisie, Charlie, Emilie, Zoie, Kylie, Archer, Thea, Curtis, Cohen and Braelynn. He is survived by his sister Theresa and his many nieces and nephews. Matt is predeceased by his parents Martin and Theresa (nee Wolf), siblings Eva and Nancy, and great-grandchild Max. Matt will also be missed by dear friends Don and Barb Hux. Matt was a true gentleman, gregarious in nature and generous to all who knew him, both during his time in the tire business and with his family and friends. He could always be counted on to raise a paint brush or act as chauffeur to his grandchildren. Matt and Dorothy enjoyed time spent with family and travelling; spending many winter months in Florida, travelling to Calgary to visit their son and his family and planning special anniversary trips through the eastern provinces and to Australia. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at a later date at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Matt can be made to the Max Robinson Children's Foundation www.maxrobinson4kids.com www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
