Born Feb 12, 1939 -Passed Away March 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19th at Jurvinski Hospital. Loving husband to Grazia for 62 years. Predeceased by parents Giovanni and Maria Giuseppa Cassano as well as in laws Giuseppe and Carmela Fini. Predeceased by his sons Giovanni, and Giuseppe (Rita). Caring father to Anthony (Sherri), and Mario (AnnMarie). Grandfather to Daniella (Francesco), Matthew (Melissa), Sophie Lily, Lucas, and Michael. Great Grandfather to Chiara. Predeceased by his brothers Michele (Antonietta), and Antonio (Nunziata). Survived by his brothers Salvatore (Maria), and Filippo (Gina). Matteo will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from Canada and Italy. Matteo was a retired employee of Stelco for over 30 years as well as a longtime member of the Chedoke Bocce Club. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Jurvinski Caner Centre. A celebration of Matteo's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020