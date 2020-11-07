The world lost a genuine, beautiful soul Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Matthew Eric Farnsworth, born June 28, 1988. Beloved son of Harry and Cathy Farnsworth (Yule), he will be deeply missed by his sister Jennifer and brother-in-law Adam Timmins, nieces Emma and Sara, grand- mothers Donna Farnsworth and Janice Yule, and many other family members and friends. Anyone who knew Matt, loved him immediately. We have been flooded with messages from family and friends all over the country of Matt's kind heart, loyalty and goofy smile. He kept a very tight group and would go to the end of the world to make sure they had anything and everything. Matt was always quiet, kind and polite, but when he knew you, and loved you, he had the biggest laugh, the craziest sense of humour and a love for all 4 legged creatures. He adored his nieces, who will be reminded every day through pictures, video and stories of their Uncle Matt and the light he brought to them. As a family, we hope that Matt's memory will continue to be shared through any thoughts, stories or tokens of his time and love that he shared. Speak his name and remember him for the gentle, kind man he was. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to the Centre for addiction and Mental Health.