On November 17, 2020 Matt Brogly at the age of 94 passed away peacefully with his wife Angela and his daughter Cathy by his side. He will be forever missed by Angela who adored him for the blessed 35 years they had together. Loving father of Theresa (Bruce), Matt (Linda), John (Karen), Jim (Charlene), the late Paul (Carmel), Cathy, and Mark (Rhonda). Predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth in 1979, his brother Anthony, and his sisters Mary and Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Tom), Matthew (Carly), Mary (Graham), Jennifer (Christopher), Katie (Dan), Amanda (Jimmy), Christopher and Ethan. Beloved great-grandfather of Riley, Ainsley, Tessa, Clara, Madison, Sydney, Kennedy, Florence, Emmett, and Elena. Matt was a very kind and quiet man. He was a natural peacemaker, always non-confrontational, gifted with a brilliant mind, yet always unassuming. A gentle loving father and natural nurturer, he was dearly loved and respected by all his children. Matt was a hard worker, and great with tools. His ability to fix things around the house coupled with his willingness to help friends and family to get jobs done was a testament to his strong commitment to community and good works. A man of great faith, Matthew was among the first parishioners of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Stoney Creek. He had many close friends from his 45 years at Dofasco, retiring in 1987 as Chief Chemist. Throughout his life, he maintained friendships from his teenage years. We know he will be dearly missed by his best friend, Bill Reynolds. He welcomed into his whole heart, Mary Harmon, who became their dearest friend. Matt will also be fondly remembered by Mary Hauser. Matt was Angela's devoted caregiver. He joyfully made everything in life possible for her, anticipating her needs before she even knew she had them. Their marriage was perfection; spent in days of quiet peace. As per Matthew's wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will follow at a later date. A private funeral mass will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 10:00am EST. The ceremony will be live-streamed via St. Francis Xavier's YouTube channel "St. Francis Xavier Stoney Creek". For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Matthew, please consider the MS Society of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com