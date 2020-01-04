|
|
Passed away peacefully at Regina Gardens Long Term Care, Hamilton, on Friday, January 3, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Rose and John Goettke. Loving mother of son Larry (Barbara) Rose, daughter Dianne (Allan) Tweedle. Proud grandmother of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Regina Gardens Long Term Care for their care and compassion. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Tuesday, January 7th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca