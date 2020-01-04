Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Maude Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maude Ellen Rose

Add a Memory
Maude Ellen Rose Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Regina Gardens Long Term Care, Hamilton, on Friday, January 3, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Rose and John Goettke. Loving mother of son Larry (Barbara) Rose, daughter Dianne (Allan) Tweedle. Proud grandmother of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Regina Gardens Long Term Care for their care and compassion. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Tuesday, January 7th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -