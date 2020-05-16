It is with sadness and loving memories that the family of Maureen Ann Vesprini (nee Sayers) of Stoney Creek announce her peaceful passing on May 13th 2020, just 5 days before her 76th birthday. She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, John; children Kathleen, Christine, Danny (Nada) and Michael; grandchildren Julian and Isabelle; siblings Mike (Avril), Louise (Ray), Bill (Judy), Teresa (Ken), Danny (Bev), and Paul; sister-in-law to Angie (Gord), Dave (Marcie) and Donna; and far too many nieces and nephews to list. She is predeceased by her brother Larry and her parents Bill and Florence. Maureen was born in in 1944 and lived, loved and laughed with her large extended family and friends in the Hamilton area her entire life. She was a proud stay-at-home mom who was the focal point for the entire family. As her children became adults she remained an important part of their life and they considered her both the best mother and friend any one could wish for. Given the current restrictions on gatherings a funeral service will not be undertaken. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr.Anand Swaminath and Dr. Justin Lee at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and Dr. Adrienne Selbie and the incredibly caring team at St Peters Hospital. Memorial donations may be made in Maureen's honour to either the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation or the St. Peters Hospital Foundation (hamiltonhealth.ca/donate/). Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.