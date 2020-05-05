It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother on May 3, 2020 from COVID 19 at the age of 95. She is survived by Marsha and Steve, Steve and Sandy and Steven, Tara and Connor, Kelsey, Trevor and Alex, Kim and Rick, Wendy and Michael, Mark, Megan and Andrew, Malcolm and Matilda, Vicki and Bruce, Annie and Lloyd, Scott and Lynn, Derek and Keri. We would like to thank staff at her residence 'Seasons in Welland' as well as staff at St. Catharines General hospital for all their care and support. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.