Maureen Gladys (Fensome) Dukeshire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother on May 3, 2020 from COVID 19 at the age of 95. She is survived by Marsha and Steve, Steve and Sandy and Steven, Tara and Connor, Kelsey, Trevor and Alex, Kim and Rick, Wendy and Michael, Mark, Megan and Andrew, Malcolm and Matilda, Vicki and Bruce, Annie and Lloyd, Scott and Lynn, Derek and Keri. We would like to thank staff at her residence 'Seasons in Welland' as well as staff at St. Catharines General hospital for all their care and support. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved