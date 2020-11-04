It is with heavy hearts and unimaginable sadness that we say goodbye to Maureen "Mimi" Ann McCarthy. Our beautiful mom passed away October 30, 2020 surrounded by the love of her two children, Michael and Virginia McCarthy. Maureen was an adventurous soul, dedicated to her family and embraced everyone she met. Maureen leaves behind a legacy of love in all the hearts she touched. A woman of such kindness that she would give the shirt off her back to you, not because you needed it but because you liked it. Our hearts will never be the same without her. Maureen was the second oldest of six siblings, leaving her brothers Peter (Carole), Brian (Monica) and Danny (Laura) McCarthy and sister Naomi (Rocco) DiRago. She is welcomed into heaven by her parents Virginia and Owen McCarthy, step-mother Mary McCarthy and sister Kathleen Goss. She shared her life with her two children, Michael and Virginia, grandsons Atticus and Keith, son-in law Leland and daughter in-law Stephanie. She touched the hearts of countless friends, including Matt Allan (Matt-man), Sarah Wilson, Lewis Cooke, Rickshaw Mike and any Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders that came to her door. A memorial visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, 43 Barton St. E., in Hamilton, November 7th 2020 from 12-2:00 p.m.