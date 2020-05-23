Maureen WILLIAMS
With saddened hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Maureen (Moe) Elizabeth Williams, 59, on May 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease. Born on November 21, 1960, Maureen is survived by her life partner Rory Smith, her son Matthew, her father Bill Williams and her three sisters Mary Anne, Pat McLaughlin (Anthony) and Christine Lanigan (Derrick). She is predeceased by her mother, Theresa, and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as "fun-loving Aunty Moe". Maureen's dedication to her job and her family was unparalleled. Passionate about healthcare, Maureen worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in the educational services department for 37 years. Known for her tenacious personality, compassionate spirit and infectious smile, Maureen always put the needs of others before herself. She possessed the uncanny ability to accept people for their weaknesses and elevate those around her through unconditional love and support. A special thanks to the staff at the St. Joseph's hemodialysis department for their continuous care and compassion. Cremation has taken place, with a memorial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the dialysis unit at St. Joseph's Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
