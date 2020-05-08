It is with Heavy Hearts that we announce the passing of Maurice Murray on May 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved Husband of the late Huguette Murray (2017), Dearly Loved and Devoted Father of Dan (Michelle), Rick (Tracey) and Jason (Laura). Cherished Grandfather of Mike, Chase, Katy, Brandon, Cassidy, Erica, Rachel, and Sophie. He will be Greatly missed by his siblings Dorothy (Walt) Solski, Linda (Andy) Gribbons, Dan (Karen) Murray and predeceased by his sister Donna Hebert. Moe worked for Dofasco for 28 yrs. He travelled the World & lived Life to the Fullest. Special Thanks to the Nurses & P.S.W.'s at the Orchards in Vineland for their exceptional care given. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a Later Date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store