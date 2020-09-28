Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Loving husband of the late Betty Jean (2019). Beloved father of Russell (Carolan). Much loved grandpa of Samantha and Jamie. Moe is the brother of Val, Dawn and Bryan. He will be forever remembered for his laughter and sense of humour. In keeping with Moe's wishes cremation has taken place, a private family interment will be held at White Chapel Memorial Garden's, Hamilton. Arrangements entrusted to the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, Brantford. Donations may be made in Moe's memory to the Alzheimer's Society of Brant. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
McCleister 519-758-1553