Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Brant Centre, Burlington, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth with whom he was happily married for 49 years. Maurice will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his two children, Lisa Goodwin (husband David) and David Collins (wife Luann); grandchildren Katelyn and Christopher Goodwin; sister Doreen Winning and many extended family and friends. Maurice found love and companionship again, later in life with his partner Sylvia Adcock whom he spent 12 happy years with in England until her passing. Maurice will also be missed and fondly remembered by Sylvia's son Tony Adcock (wife Julia) and his children Gina, Steph and Oli. Maurice will live on in the hearts of many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Maurice's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life and Interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to either Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital or The Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com