Maurice (Moe) passed away peacefully at home in his 80th year. Former employee of Ford Motor Company and current President of the Hamilton Horseshoe Club. Father to Steve, Dennis,Larry(deceased), Michelle. Will be sadly missed by his siblings John McGregor, Laura Lake(deceased),Angus McGregor, Liz Baskott. Cremation has taken place due to Covid a Celebration of Life at a later date.



