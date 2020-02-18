|
Over the past 73 years Moe enriched the lives of so many with his love, loyalty and gift of unforgettable laughter. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Moe approached life with strong values and a sense of humour earning the respect of everyone around him. Moe's journey started in Sydney, Nova Scotia until the age of five when his family moved and planted their roots in Hamilton, ON. In 1973, he experienced love-at-first-sight when he met his best friend and the love of his life, Brenda Tayler. With their children Stephanie and Mathew they quickly became an active family in the Ancaster community. Whether it was coaching boys or girls hockey and soccer, being an engaged member of the church, or more recently being his granddaughters biggest fan watching them dance. Moe's constant encouragement inspired so many of us to embrace our passion, work hard and enjoy life along the way. Moe's strong will, dedication and candid approach to his work earned him the respect and friendship of his colleagues throughout his career: Building Supervisor for Hamilton General Hospital, Manager of Construction at the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board and a Construction and Renovation Consultant at the Hamilton Catholic Diocese. On the day of love, Moe passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. Moe leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Brenda, children Stephanie (Jack), Mathew (Genevieve), granddaughters Abigail and Lila, brother-in-law Greg Tayler (Noreen), nephew Brian Lauvray and joins his parents Maurice and Catherine Kowal, Frank and Bertha Tayler and his sister-in-law Donna Lauvray. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905.574.0405) on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King, 714 King St. W., Hamilton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the De Mazenod Door Outreach Program would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. "People will forget what we say. People will forget what we did. But people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020