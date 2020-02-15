|
|
It is with deep sadness, after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer, the family announce the passing of Maurice at the age of 82 on February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Spoar). Cherished Pops of Monica Biddle (Andrew) and Aaron Bouchard (Amy). Adored and much loved Papa of Peyton, Lyla and Drew. Dear brother-in-law to Mary Hobbs (Jim), Anne Spoar, John Holland (Rita) and Sheila Spoar. Predeceased by sister-in-law Faye Holland and brother-in-law Wayne Spoar. Sadly missed by Laurie Simpson (Bill). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Maurice will be deeply missed by his many friends and all who knew him. Maurice took great pride in everything he did, which included being the Building Representative for 21 years at 133 Herkimer Street, Hamilton. Maurice had a great passion for golf and enjoyed his weekly golf games with his buddies. He loved his family/golf trips to Myrtle Beach, was once an avid hunter and was an active member of the Dundas Legion where he played snooker. Maurice enjoyed life but nothing compared to the joy that his three grandchildren brought to his life. A special thanks to all of the compassionate doctors and nurses who helped with his continuous care. As per Maurice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to join us in celebrating this amazing man's life at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave E., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. "The difference you made, made all the difference"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020