Maurice Stanley Yager

Maurice Stanley Yager Obituary
Peacefully, after a short illness at Bayfront Hospital, Punta Gorda, Florida, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in his 92nd year. Maurice Yager of Dunnville, a lifelong farmer of Selkirk, was the beloved husband of Arlene (nee Mellinger) and the late Lois (nee Kriter) Yager. He was the father of Allen (Lynda Purves) of Selkirk, Diane (Bruce Thorburn) of Goderich, David (Terry) of Blackfalds, AB and Doug Yager of Selkirk. Loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and spouses, 2 grandsons predeceased, and 31 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Brothers Lloyd (Edna) Yager, Ernest (Lois) Yager, Vernon (Helen) Yager, and sister Ruth (Blake Gloyd). Cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. Once restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted, a time and date will be announced on the COOPER FUNERAL HOME (Jarvis, Ontario) website. If desired, donations to Rainham Mennonite Church, Selkirk or Sunnybreeze Christian Fellowship, 11682 Welcome St, Arcadia, Florida, 34269 would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
Remember
