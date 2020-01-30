Home

Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Suddenly at St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Maurice Wilfred Herbert George Rondeau of Hamilton in his 78th year. Beloved son of the late Wilfrid and Dorothy Rondeau. Loving brother of Wilfred (Lorelei), Jeannette, Jeannine (John) Pissey. Dear uncle of Paul, Carl (Jeff), Lise, Andrea, Janelle, and Gordon, five great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31st, at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) Hamilton from 11 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to your local food bank.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020
