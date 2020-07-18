Surrounded by family both literally and virtually, Max passed away peacefully on July 16 after enjoying a long, wonderful life of 87 years. Max is survived by his wife and life partner Ruth Adelaide (nee McMaster) of 66 years, daughters Patti (Ron Goldblatt) and Julie (George MacCuish) and their grandchildren Adam (Haleh), Brandon (Natalie), Megan (Stjepan), Daniel, Margaret and his brother Jim. He is predeceased by his sister Ruth Orchard. After growing up on a tobacco farm in Strathroy, attending Lawrence Tech to become a Mechanical Engineer, and marrying Ruth in Appin, Max and Ruth moved to Hamilton in 1955 so Max could join the management staff of Stelco. He worked in several divisions retiring as the Superintendent of the Galvanizing department. Max’s second career was with JNE Consulting during which time he participated in building a new galvanizing line at Dofasco. Max’s third career was designing, manufacturing and bringing a new training putter to market called the Eye Trainer. Among all of this, Max found time for his many hobbies including 27 years at the “pink house” in Florida, lots of travel, golf, oil painting, and playing music on the guitar, piano, and harmonica. During the past 14 years this included playing in the Friday night band at the Villages of Glancaster. Max and Ruth were members of St Giles and then New Vision United Church since arriving in Hamilton. Together they contributed to the life of the church through roles as trustees, Sunday School teachers and as the teen youth group leaders. Favourite memories include building the hockey rink annually, keeping a vintage MGB on the road, fishing, BBQ dinners, family trips to Chautauqua, Disneyworld, Europe, always having a project on the go and the many times he pitched in to help anyone who asked. Over the past 4 years, Max toured the local health care world and met some incredible people. Many thanks to the countless folks at St Joes and the General who kept him on his feet. Special thanks to Dr Mayer. Max dedicated his time and energy to his wife, children and grandchildren who will carry on his legacy of hard work, kindness, forgiveness and deep love of family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New Vision United Church resting and hygiene centre or the heart and stroke foundation.



