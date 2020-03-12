Home

LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Max Elton JEFFERY

Max Elton JEFFERY Obituary
It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Max Jeffery on March 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Villa, Hamilton at the age of 95. Predeceased by his wife Anne. Loving father to Linda Tompkins (Ted) and Don Jeffery (Susan). Beloved grandfather to Tammy Johnson (Phil), Nancy Gerrie (Tyson), Bob Jeffery and Scott Jeffery (Valerie). Dear great-grandfather to Simon, Henrik, Claire Johnson, Alexa and Jake Gerrie, Hayden, Sydney, Hudson and Brooklyn Jeffery. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020
