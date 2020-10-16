Maxwell Karl King, age 51, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 13, 2020. Karl was the beloved husband of Savinna Isram, cherished Father of Falcon and Step-father of Maia and Anisa Frederiksen. Karl is pre-deceased by his Grandparents Lloyd and Margaret King of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and his father Maxwell King. Left to remember Karl are his mother Karen and siblings Andrea, Katharine and Andrew, and Matt and Stephanie. Son-in-law of Sewram and Indira-Devi Isram. Brother-in-law of Nevin and Erin, Previne and Rebecca. Dearly loved Uncle to Kaytee, Alex, Jake, Myles, Sylas, Julius, Alyssa, Thyssen, Ethan, Keira, Tristan, Isabelle, and Emily. Uncles and Aunts as well as cousins on both the extended King and deSoto families mourn the great loss of Karl. The staff of Lloyd S. King Elementary School and the community of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation where Karl left a legacy of dedication, service and respect for culture will remember him as they do his Dad Max 'Mr. King' dedicated his career to supporting students, sharing his love of nature and environment with them and tirelessly working to ensure the students had opportunities to participate in the Aaniishnaabe culture. He is a cherished member of the Baha'i Faith Community. A graveside service with interment has taken place at New Credit Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14th at 2:00pm. Donations can be made to the Six Nations Miles to Go Cancer Support Group or West Haldimand General Hospital. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com