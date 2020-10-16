1/1
Maxwell Karl KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxwell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxwell Karl King, age 51, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 13, 2020. Karl was the beloved husband of Savinna Isram, cherished Father of Falcon and Step-father of Maia and Anisa Frederiksen. Karl is pre-deceased by his Grandparents Lloyd and Margaret King of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and his father Maxwell King. Left to remember Karl are his mother Karen and siblings Andrea, Katharine and Andrew, and Matt and Stephanie. Son-in-law of Sewram and Indira-Devi Isram. Brother-in-law of Nevin and Erin, Previne and Rebecca. Dearly loved Uncle to Kaytee, Alex, Jake, Myles, Sylas, Julius, Alyssa, Thyssen, Ethan, Keira, Tristan, Isabelle, and Emily. Uncles and Aunts as well as cousins on both the extended King and deSoto families mourn the great loss of Karl. The staff of Lloyd S. King Elementary School and the community of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation where Karl left a legacy of dedication, service and respect for culture will remember him as they do his Dad Max 'Mr. King' dedicated his career to supporting students, sharing his love of nature and environment with them and tirelessly working to ensure the students had opportunities to participate in the Aaniishnaabe culture. He is a cherished member of the Baha'i Faith Community. A graveside service with interment has taken place at New Credit Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14th at 2:00pm. Donations can be made to the Six Nations Miles to Go Cancer Support Group or West Haldimand General Hospital. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved