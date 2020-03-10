|
It is with great sadness that we are heartbroken to announce the devastating loss of our precious Mckenna Tae Renee Green, 18 years old. Beloved daughter of Cheryl and Wayne "Fat". Loved twin sister of Mariah, and cherished sister of Mitch and Zach. Loved granddaughter of Cecil and Bonnie Davis, and PeeWee and DeeDee Green; great-granddaughter of Eleanor Staats; niece of Ryan (Colleen), Cole, Andrew (Benita), David (Lancia), and Corey; and predeceased by Wanda "Duck" (Trevor). Many aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends share the family's loss. Predeceased by great-grandfather Andrew "Ozzie" Staats, and great-grandparents Jake and Dorothy Davis, Oliver and Merle Jacobs, and Stan and Marion Green. Mckenna loved playing baseball and hockey. She was our social butterfly and she enjoyed working at Ohsweken Gas, Grub N Goodies. Kenna will rest at the home of PeeWee and DeeDee Green, 7403 Indian Line Rd. after 10 a.m. Thursday where funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a,m. Cremation to follow. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020