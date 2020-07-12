1/
Melania (Pyrcz) HOLYK
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Melania (also known as Melanie, Melka, Melya), 90 years old, on July 10, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, +Konstantyn and +Magdalena (Dankowska), and sister +Maria, Melania was born June 13, 1930 in Kwiaton, near Krynica, Poland, and leaves behind 2 brothers (Ihor and Roman) and a sister (Parania) all in Poland, along with many cousins and extended relatives. Beloved wife of the late +Mychajlo (Mike) and dearest mother of Orest (Ola). Melania loved and was extremely proud of her four grandchildren Alexandra, Julian, Zoriana and Nykola. A proud, harmonica-playing Lemko, Melania immigrated to Canada, in 1964, to meet her future husband, and settled in Hamilton. The last few years of Melania's life were a struggle with Alzheimer's, however, with the diligent and compassionate care provided by nursing and administrative staff at Ivan Franko Home, Royal York, she was comfortable and felt at home. In light of the current COVID-19 guidelines, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 300 River Oaks Blvd. E., Oakville at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13th. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube channel: (https:// www.youtube.com/channel/UCU8_ZEJ-NvJQgupjQiD clqw). Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to either St. Joseph's Mortgage Fund (https://www. sjucc.ca/index.html) or Ivan Franko's "Our Future Together" campaign, in Melania's honour (http:// ourfuturetogether.ca/about_ the_campaign).

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 12, 2020.
