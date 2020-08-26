Predeceased by her husband Wayne, father Harry, and brother Andrew. Survived by her mother Gladys, aunt to Jonathan, Nicola and Ben. Practising Radiologist in Ontario. Respected member of Beverly Golf and Country Club. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31 from 10 - 11 a.m., please call to reserve your time. Service at 11 am. Regrettably, the service will be held online due to the current COVID-19 situation. Details available from Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, Dundas, ON 905-628-8558. Melanie loved her dog Harry and cat Phoebe. Donations to Rescue Dogs Match, Cambridge, ON http://www.rescuedogsmatch.com/
in her memory would be greatly appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com