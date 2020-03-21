|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Melanie on Wednesday, March 18, at home in her sleep. Melanie is immediately survived by her husband Patrick, and two sons Brett (Breanna) and Casey. She is also survived by her father Barrie (Cathy), and two sisters Katie and Lindsey. Her whole world also revolved around her niece and nephews Gracie, Nate, and Liam. She is predeceased by her mother, Christine (nee Allen). We thank everyone for their thoughts, and wishing to be a part of sending Mel off in the way she deserves, however, at this time and due to recent events, the celebration of Mel must be restricted to close family and invite only. Well wishes and condolences may be sent to either Patrick or Brett and appropriate information may be given out at that time. In lieu of flowers, and for those who wish, memorial donations made to the Acquired Brain Injury Clinic (through Hamilton Health Sciences) in Melanie's name would be appreciated. A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It's filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020