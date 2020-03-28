|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Melanie on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She was courageous to the end. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 70+ years, Daniel; her two daughters, Maureen Saunders (Jeffrey) and Julia Godfrey (Paul - 2007). Mémère to her grandchildren, Krysten (Cornelius Sawatzky), Kurtis Saunders (Kristin), Levon Godfrey (Camy) and Shannon Godfrey; great-grandchildren Anastasia Sawatzky, Andrew Saunders and Kasey O'Connor. She is survived by sisters Alvine and Jackie MacDonald. Melanie, a social butterfly, enjoyed her life to the fullest at the Villages of Glancaster where she had many great friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thank you to St. Joseph's Hospital for allowing us to be with Melanie in her remaining days during this pandemic (COVID-19). A very special thank you to Dr. Daniel Brandt-Vegas and the nursing staff in CTU-North for the wonderful care she received. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020