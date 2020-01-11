|
CARDS OF THANKS - PANEK Thank you from the Panek family to the doctors and nurses at Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and compassion for Melva, to Maplecrest nurses and PSWs for their care and compassion, to minister Janet Kennedy for her comfort, visitation and prayers, to Fulton UCW for their luncheon, to the pallbearers, friends and neighbours for their visitation, to Merritt Funeral Home for their care and compassion, and to all who sent flowers and made memorial donations. And a very special thanks to family physician Dr. Amanda Marrone for her care and support to the family. The Panek Family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020